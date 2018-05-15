Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car dealership group Arnold Clark is set to create 85 new jobs in the Black Country by opening a new superstore.

The company has lodged plans to open a new dealership on the Pantheon Park industrial estate in Wednesfield close to its existing training centre and vehicle rental facility in Bearing Drive.

A planning application has now been lodged jointly with owners Stoford Developments and Bridges Ventures which will see the construction of a new motorstore on four acres of land in nearby Wednesfield Way.

Work is due to start by the end of this year with completion expected during spring 2019, subject to planning consent.

Derek Cuthbertson, estates manager for Arnold Clark, said: "The business has had an active requirement for a site capable of accommodating a motorstore for some five years now.

"This always had to be close to our existing training facility to ensure that we can establish an efficient, sustainable operation.

"Following an exhaustive site search across the local area, the land at Pantheon Park has emerged as the only one meeting our specific requirements."

Pantheon Park is an 18-acre site which is ready for construction to begin following a programme of remediation and demolition.

The development is a joint venture between Birmingham-based Stoford and investor Bridges Ventures.

Stoford development management Angus Huntley added: "Arnold Clark's proposal to create an exciting new motorstore at Pantheon Park is great news for the area and marks a major investment in the West Midlands by the company."

Stoford and Bridges Ventures are represented by Bulleys, JLL and Lathem High and Colliers International is acting for Arnold Clark.