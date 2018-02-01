Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retail park in south Birmingham has been sold for £57.5 million.

Hammerson, which co-owns both the Bullring and Grand Central shopping centres in Birmingham, has offloaded Battery Retail Park in Selly Oak to NFU Mutual.

The retail park covers 135,625 sq ft and counts Next, Halfords, Homebase and Sports Direct among its tenants.

David Atkins, chief executive of Hammerson, said: "We have successfully reconfigured Battery Retail Park and improved the retail mix.

"There continues to be good investor demand for relevant retail destinations with solid brands and modern retailer units.

"This transaction is in line with our ongoing disposal strategy which saw the business achieve more than £400 million of disposals in 2017 and provides the opportunity to invest in our development and premium outlet sectors."