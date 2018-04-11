Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The property group which co-owns Birmingham's Bullring and Grand Central shopping centres has rejected a second bid worth £5.04 billion to acquire the company.

French outfit Klépierre is showing no sign of halting its battle to buy Hammerson after lodging a second bid within a month to acquire the entire group.

It has upped its offer from 615 pence per share to 635 pence but Hammerson has again said this undervalues the company.

However, it stopped short of completing ruling out a takeover if the price was right.

Hammerson, along with Land Securities and Henderson Global Investors, was part of the the original development team of the Bullring which opened in 2003 and it still owns 50 per cent of the city centre mall.

In 2016, it acquired the Grand Central shopping centre above New Street from Birmingham City Council, later selling 50 per cent of its stake to Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

And in December, a proposed buyout of Merry Hill centre owner and operator Intu was announced but this was recently halted while it awaited clarity on the Klepierre bid.

A statement posted to the London Stock Exchange today said Klépierre's revised takeover offer represented "only a marginal increase" on its first bid lodged in March and it was not a price that justified further engagement with the suitor.

It urged shareholders to take no action but did say it was open to discuss any proposal which "properly reflects" the value of the company.

Chairman David Tyler added: "The board has considered the revised proposal from Klépierre carefully.

"At 635p, it is only a three per cent increase on the previous proposal and continues very significantly to undervalue the company."

Klepierre, which has made no public statement on this latest development, has until April 16 to table a formal offer.