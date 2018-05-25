Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New plans have been lodged to open a budget supermarket in a south Birmingham suburb.

Aldi is seeking permission to building a new store with car and cycle parking on land off Redditch Road, in Kings Norton, near Ark Rose Primary Academy school.

The plans follow a public consultation held in January.

A company spokesman said: "Aldi is encouraged by the high level of community engagement and support to date for its proposal to regenerate the Redditch Road site.

£6m investment in Birmingham green energy park

"We believe the site is perfectly located to provide residents of Kings Norton and the surrounding area with convenient access to an Aldi store.

"Residents noted that a new store in this location would save on travel time significantly, with many making the journey to our current stores in Northfield and Maypole."

The store would add to Aldi's already heavy presence in the south of the city where it has supermarkets in Edgbaston, Selly Oak, Shirley and Hall Green among others.