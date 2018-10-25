Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post looks at the region's best construction companies.

Midlands Top Construction Companies counts down the 150 high flyers operating across the wider Midlands region and also the top 150 firms in the UK.

The Midlands top three companies are Network Rail Infrastructure, Barratt Developments and Galliford Try.

The supplement is sponsored by ISG, Willmott Dixon, O'Brien Contractors and Shaylor Group.

Writing in the supplement, ISG regional director Wayne Flannery said: "The importance of the built environment in our everyday lives cannot be underestimated.

"Well-designed and expertly constructed buildings provide people and businesses with the space to thrive.

"Birmingham is a city on the move, enjoying an unprecedented period of investment and growth.

"Major infrastructure projects, including HS2 and the expansion of the Midland Metro tram network, are playing their part in this renaissance."

The supplement is available in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post, which is out today, and can be read online here.