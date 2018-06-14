The video will start in 8 Cancel

New naming rights deals have been signed by Birmingham City for their stadium and training ground.

The Blues have agreed a deal which will see the ground rebranded as St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium while the training facility at Wast Hills will be the Trillion Trophy Training Centre.

Financial details of the deal have not been revealed other than it is a three-year agreement for a "significant" amount of money.

The news mirrors a similar sponsorship deal announced recently by Aston Villa's owners to rename their training ground at Bodymoor Heath as The Recon Training Complex.

Birmingham City said in a statement: "The club has agreed a significant naming rights partnership with Trillion Trophy Asia.

"The three-year deal helps strengthen and diversify Blues' revenue streams and will assist towards improving the playing squad and facilities at both the ground and the training site.

"Trillion Trophy Asia will benefit from increased exposure and commercial, brand and marketing opportunities to grow their business."

Club chief executive Xuandong Ren added: "This is a landmark partnership for the club.

"From a business perspective, it is important we look at all such avenues with which to maximise our revenue to help ensure the club remains financially strong and competitive on the football field.

"In renaming the ground, we were acutely aware of the emotions surrounding this subject, hence it was agreed to retain St Andrew's in the title - our home that we know means so much to our supporters."

Birmingham City are owned by Birmingham City plc which is in turn owned by Birmingham Sports Holdings.

Trillion Trophy Asia has the largest single shareholding in Birmingham Sports Holdings which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Trillion Trophy Asia is an investment company run by businessman Paul Suen.

A spokesman said: "We are proud to be able to put our name to an iconic venue such as St Andrew's and to the Wast Hills training centre.

"This cements our bond with and our backing of the club and we are looking forward to a successful partnership."

The move comes in the context of the club's owners looking for ways to invest within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Blues spent an unprecedented amount of money in 2017 and are keen to ensure they comply with those rules.

While the naming rights announcement has just been made, it is understood this deal was agreed last December.