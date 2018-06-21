Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Birmingham buildings have taken a step closer today to winning one of the most prestigious prizes in UK property.

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Sport & Fitness at the University of Birmingham have been named among 49 national award winners by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

It is from this group that the industry body will choose the shortlist for its annual Stirling Prize later this year.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, in Jennens Road, is part of Birmingham City University and was the first new dedicated music school to open in the UK since 1987 when it launched last September.

Sport & Fitness also opened last year and contains the city's only 50-metre swimming pool along with squash courts, fitness studios, a gym and rehab facilities.

The conservatoire was designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and and the sports centre by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands.

Both buildings won prizes at RIBA's West Midlands Awards in May, with the conservatoire named build of the year.

West Midlands RIBA chairman Aaron Chetwynd said: "We are really proud to have two of our regional winners recognised with national RIBA awards.

"Both very different projects, they are equally worthy winners and of significant importance to the region.

"They are part of a collection of emerging buildings that are forging the way for a new, vibrant and thriving West Midlands.

"They are setting the standard high in showcasing the quality of good architecture and the opportunities that are abundant in our region on this new renaissance for our future."