Concerns are spreading across Wilnecote after plans for a huge multi-million pound regeneration project to redevelop the area’s co-op store were revealed last week.

Residents and area leaders have expressed a number of worries about the facilities included within the £20 million-pound project and feel that other services would be better suited to the development.

Many are now calling on planning chiefs to listen to their suggestions to ensure the development is right for the area.

Councillor Tina Clements, ward member for Wilnecote on Tamworth Borough Council, said: “There is a lot in the application that needs looking at as we do not need any more takeaways or gyms.

“A sports centre would appeal to far more people in the area, as people could have a game of badminton or football, but a gym just appeals to a select few and do we really need another?

“There is also no imagination in the type of supermarket that has been proposed. We already have Lidl in Tamworth, why can’t we get something different in the town.

“With so many other developments also taking place nearby, the whole area is going to be covered in construction traffic and this is going to cause problems for motorists.

“I am pleased that a post office has been included in the proposals, this is something we fought for, but what are people going to do in the meantime.

“We need a temporary service in place while the development is created.

“I hope as many people as possible take part in the consultation process to state their voices and that the planning chiefs listen to our concerns.”

Last week the Herald reported that the Wilnecote Co-op store, in Ninian Way, could be pulled down to make way for a Lidl supermarket, gym, post office, food store, restaurants or cafes and a crèche.

Up to 350 jobs will be created by the development.

Rev Oliver Harrison, vicar of Holy Trinity in Wilnecote, said: “It is good to hear that the area is going to be redeveloped as there is a real need, especially for the post office.

“My only concern is that this is going to take a while before it is operational and the people need this post service now.

“It is good news, but maybe we could have some sort of temporary service put in place until the plans are built.”

The regeneration is being led by the Central England Co-operative and Hawkstone Vale Developments Ltd.

Andrew Buckley, head of property at Central England Co-operative, said: “Following the closure of the Ninian Way store there is now an opportunity to comprehensively redevelop the site and bring forward a new retail and community facility.

"Once operational, it will boost the local economy and create around 242 jobs directly, with a further 109 jobs created indirectly.

“We welcome the opportunity to be part of these exciting proposals, which we believe will greatly benefit the local community”.