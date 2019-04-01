Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City University's school of jewellery is set to expand after it acquired new space in St Paul's Square.

Previously home to Abbey College, the school will take on 10 St Paul's Square in the Jewellery Quarter ahead of opening a new facility in September for postgraduate jewellery design and research.

It will have design studios and offices for staff and doctoral researchers after signing a ten-year lease.

The school's library and computer suite will also move to the new 11,200 sq ft building, enabling the conversion of rooms at BCU's existing site in Vittoria Street for additional studio space for undergraduates.

Founded in 1890, the school of jewellery celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2015 and is said to be the largest of its kind in Europe.

It runs degrees in horology and gemmology and courses in jewellery designing and business.

Courses to be delivered at the new site include a masters in jewellery and related products and luxury jewellery management programme.

Head of the school Professor Stephen Bottomley said: "We're delighted to be building for the future within the historic heart of the Jewellery Quarter.

"It is a great pleasure to be able to announce growth, investment and support for craft and design in higher education, especially after years that have seen some significant national losses in our specialist subject.

"This is positive and exciting news for our students and our staff and addresses the high demand from our academic partners across the world while enabling the school of jewellery to reach to new countries to achieve greater diversity."