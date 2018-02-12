Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new industrial unit is being speculatively developed on the Advanced Manufacturing Hub in Aston.

Barberry is building the 65,000 sq ft unit after acquiring a 2.9-acre plot at the hub last month from Birmingham City Council and Homes England.

The council has now granted Local Development Order approval to the proposed scheme and contractor Benniman is gearing up to start construction.

Barberry will speculatively develop the industrial facility to be called Barberry 65 and construction is due to be completed by the end the autumn.

The company is also currently nearing completion on a 46,000 sq ft industrial unit, known as Barberry 46, at a site on the A34 between Birmingham city centre and junction seven of the M6.

Barberry development director Jon Robinson said: "Birmingham and the West Midlands is in dire need of more high-quality industrial space and so we are very pleased to be able to move on to the construction phase at the Advanced Manufacturing Hub.

"The development complements several other schemes that Barberry is delivering within the region.

"We believe our investment will generate strong demand from both regional, national and global manufacturing, light industrial and research and development businesses - ultimately generating jobs, economic growth and regeneration for the region."

The new property will be the second speculative development at the hub following the 94,500 sq ft Apollo building which has been let to Salts Healthcare.

Other occupiers there are HydraForce Hydraulics and German tool manufacturer Guhring.

Charlie Spicer, industrial director at Savills which advised the council and Homes England, said: "Barberry's investment and confidence in the hub is another major milestone in the progression of the scheme and highlights its growing maturity."

Karl Tupling, general manager for the Midlands at Homes England, added: "We have played a vital role in land assembly, demolition and remediation to bring land forward for commercial development.

"This in turn is reinforcing Aston as a location for high value manufacturing so it's great to see Barberry joining the growing list of companies investing in world-class facilities at the Advanced Manufacturing Hub to provide skilled manufacturing jobs for local people."