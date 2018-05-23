Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new piece of artwork has been created to mark a city architecture practice's 50th anniversary.

Associated Architects has placed the art in the windows of its offices at the Mailbox building in Birmingham city centre.

The seven-metre by four-metre piece was created by Birmingham illustrator 'Brumhaus' and features some of the firm's biggest projects.

Associated Architects was founded in 1968 in the Jewellery Quarter by three tutors from the Birmingham School of Architecture and now has a team of more than 70 staff working on projects across the UK.

Its previous projects include the restoration and refurbishment of Town Hall in 2007 and the £24 million redevelopment of Birmingham Hippodrome, winning the project an architecture award from industry body RIBA in 2002.

Further projects include the CBSO Centre, providing a new rehearsal hall for the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and The Lapworth Museum of Geology at the University of Birmingham.

Director Matthew Goer said: "Fifty years is a huge landmark for any business to attain, especially an architectural practice that is exposed to the vagaries of the economic cycle and its impact on the construction sector.

"We have seen huge changes in those intervening years - socially, politically and economically as well as those within our profession.

"The way buildings are commissioned, procured and designed and who is involved in the process have all fundamentally changed since the heady days of the late 1960s.

"The rapid advances in IT has had a profound influence on how we now work and what is expected of us."