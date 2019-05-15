Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Concert and live events venue Arena Birmingham has opened a new hospitality lounge aimed at the city's corporate market.

The 'Premier Lounge' is operated by the arena's hospitality arm Amplify and has panoramic views across the venue, its own bar and balcony seating.

The idea behind the lounge was initially devised by members of a talent programme run by the arena's owner NEC Group which works with emerging leaders among its staff on a 12-month development programme.

The group was brought together as an apprentice-style team and challenged with coming up with an idea that would develop the arena's hospitality offering which led to them to create the Premier Lounge.

Membership is sold per seat for 20 performances and the lounge was officially launched during Take That's run of concerts at Arena Birmingham this week.

Sally Walder, general manager of Amplify, said: "We are thrilled to be able to extend our hospitality offering at Arena Birmingham with the new Premier Lounge.

"Over the past year, Amplify has been in incredibly high demand, particularly with members who are looking for an exciting alternative to traditional corporate hospitality and we hope the Premier Lounge will appeal to those looking for a more relaxed experience but in a premium setting."

NEC communications manager Becky Humphries was among the team which came up with the concept of the new corporate lounge.

She said: "I was proud of what we achieved, regardless of it becoming a reality, as we all worked extremely hard on the project.

"To find that the board was taking our idea forward was a very proud and rewarding moment and I'm thrilled to be at the launch this week."