A commercial property in the Jewellery Quarter has been sold to developers planning to create a new apartment complex.

Henry Boot Developments has acquired Cornwall House, a five-storey office block on the corner of Ludgate Hill and Lionel Street, for an undisclosed sum.

The building has office space and was once home to white collar boxing gym Fighting Fit before it relocated to Henrietta Street in 2016 and underwent a rebrand.

Henry Boot said it was planning a "wholesale redevelopment" of the site but has not disclosed at this stage whether it plans to demolish the existing building or regenerate it.

Simon Raiye, senior development surveyor at Henry Boot Developments, said: "Cornwall House is located within one of Birmingham city centre’s most sought-after residential locations and offers huge potential for high-quality, attractive apartments.

"This is a great opportunity to give the site a new lease of life, making the most of its superb location in the Jewellery Quarter and as a gateway to St Paul’s Square."

The acquisition of Cornwall House marks the company’s first residential scheme in Birmingham city centre.

Henry Boot launched a base in Birmingham in 2017 and is behind the regeneration of the 44-acre Phoenix 10 site in Walsall.