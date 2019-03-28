Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Office buildings on the Brindleyplace estate in Birmingham are undergoing £3 million of renovation work.

West Midlands contractors DP Designs and City Office Interiors have been appointed to deliver a series of improvements to common areas and vacant suites at Three and Four Brindleyplace.

DP Designs will undertake upgrades to the reception spaces at both buildings and the speculative refurbishment of the ground floor units at Four Brindleyplace.

City Office Interiors will refurbish the vacant fifth floor accommodation at Three Brindleyplace while its lift system alone will undergo £1 million of improvement work.

It is the latest renovation project carried out by the estate's owners following the £4 million upgrade of Nine Brindleyplace, rebranded as the Oozells Building, last year.

James Campbell Adamson, from Hines UK which manages the estate, said: "Brindleyplace is a unique proposition within Birmingham, offering the only fully managed commercial environment in the city.

"This location continues to be strengthened by the ongoing work taking place around it, such as the extension to the Midland Metro tram along Centenary Square and Broad Street.

"Our commitment to refurbishment of these buildings to the highest levels will ensure that Brindleyplace remains at the forefront of occupiers' minds and at the top of their lists of preferred destinations."

All works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.