A Midlands branch of HMV is among 27 closing after the retailer was saved by Sunrise.

HMV's flagship store on Oxford Street in London is also among those which have closed following the chain's sale.

Sunrise, which is owned by Doug Putman, beat off competition from the likes of Mike Ashley for the stricken retailer and will acquire 100 stores across the UK.

However, 27 unprofitable stores will close with immediate effect, resulting in 455 redundancies.

Administrator KPMG will retain a further 122 employees at warehouse functions to assist in winding down operations.

HMV became the first high street casualty after Christmas when its then owner Hilco called in corporate undertakers in December.

It was the second time HMV has collapsed in recent years, having filed for administration in 2013.

The likes of Poundworld, Toys'R'Us and Maplin all went bust last year amid brutal trading, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

These are the HMV stores closing Ayr Bath Bluewater Bristol Cribbs Chichester Exeter Princesshay Fopp Bristol Fopp Glasgow Byres Fopp Manchester Fopp Oxford Glasgow Braehead Guernsey Hereford Manchester Trafford Merry Hill Oxford Street Peterborough Queensgate Plymouth Drake Circus Reading Sheffield Meadowhall Southport Thurrock Tunbridge Wells Uxbridge Watford Westfield London Wimbledon

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: "We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

"Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have unfortunately been made redundant."

Neil Gostelow, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, added: "We are grateful for the support of all key stakeholders including the suppliers whose support throughout this process has been key in securing this sale."