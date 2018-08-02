Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading Midland construction firm Colmore Tang is the latest Birmingham Post Business Awards sponsor to reveal their pride at supporting our prestigious event.

The multi award-winning company is sponsoring the Retail Business of the Year Award and is about to begin judging the raft of entries that have flooded in.

Colmore Tang has an expert eye for quality, working closely with developers to advise and plan projects, focusing on driving down costs while delivering high standards of quality.

It has recently branched out into fitting out properties through Tang Interiors, which also delivers commercial refurbishment projects for individual clients, landlords and building consultancy teams.

And this new branch has provided the inspiration for the company to use its expertise to judge our retail category – the winner of which will be revealed at the ICC on Thursday, November 1.

Colmore Tang Group CEO Andy Robinson said: “While it may not be the most obvious category for a main contractor to sponsor, with the launch of Tang Interiors as part of the Colmore Tang Group, the Retail category felt like a natural fit for us.

“As we diversify our capabilities and sectors, it’s important that we also engage with the audiences that can benefit from our services.

“In addition, Birmingham has a booming retail sector and once again we’re excited to celebrate the success that it has seen over the last 12 months.”

From improving the job prospects of the region by employing locally, to contributing significantly to the economy, Colmore Tang is a crucial part of Birmingham’s business makeup.

“We have a significant procurement programme, spending some £79m on supply chain – across specialist subcontractors, raw materials and trades – with circa 85 per cent of all spend remaining within our local economy.

“A priority for the business is also very much steered towards ensuring that we employ the best local talent to help deliver the best possible product for our clients.

“From our Five Ways headquarters, Colmore Tang employs 126 core staff, as well as a significant number of agency site teams, subcontractors, individual tradespeople, apprentices and professional consultants.”

Nominations for this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards have now closed, but you can still visit our dedicated website www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk for more information about the event and our sponsors.

Devon Coverdale is contactable regarding any requests for tickets or tables, so get in contact with her on 01509 85 29 27 or email dcoverdale@championsukplc.com