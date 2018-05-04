Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 companies are set to compete for fastest time trophies and bragging rights at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K this Sunday.

From PR firms to banks, businesses from all across the Midlands will be lacing up their trainers to earn their medals.

Among them is the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, which has a team of four runners taking part.

Together they're raising money for Birmingham St Mary's Hospice, which provides care to people across the city and Sandwell.

Chief executive Paul Faulkner and marketing and events executive Julie Ledesma are among those representing the Chambers, and they're looking forward to getting out in front of the home crowd and taking part.

"I'm not nervous at this stage," Paul said. "It's going to be great, to come into Birmingham where we live and work, to see it from a different perspective.

"We talk a lot about how the city is changing with all of the development. It's such an exciting time, and it'll be fun to be all together, with thousands of other people, with a sense of celebration.

"Running is a great way to stay active and exercise, and so training for a run like this gives you a good focus. It's not about the time... but it would be nice to get a good time!"

Julie has taken part in two half marathons, but nerves are still kicking in.

"I did a 10K this week, because I wanted to know I could definitely do it before Sunday!

"It's nice to know that you're not just doing something good for yourself, but you're doing something positive for the community too. We're proud to be raising money for the St Mary's Hospice."

The Leader of Birmingham City Council, Cllr Ian Ward, will be on the start-line cheering on participants from the Chambers and beyond.

He said: "The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K is a popular fixture on Birmingham’s running calendar and, whether you’re an experienced runner aiming for a personal best or a beginner tackling the distance for the first time, this is a great event.

"Good luck to everyone taking part and I’d encourage everyone else to cheer the runners and walkers on as they get active and raise money for a wide range of charities."