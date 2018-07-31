Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love Island is set to go head to head with reality TV show rival Geordie Shore in the heart of the Midlands as two stars look to score a birdie or two in a fairway.

Former star of TV’s most talked about show – Love Island – Chris Hughes will join Newcastle nightlife hero Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle in the 2018 edition of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship.

They are among a raft of celebrities and professional golfers taking part in the 85th edition of the contest which is being held from August 7 to 10 at Nailcote Hall in Warwickshire.

WIN VIP tickets to celebrity golf championship

Chris will have his own special insight on this year’s eight week Love Island series featuring crying, dumping, fighting, very loud sloppy kissing - and a win for Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham - after making it to the final in 2017.

His ‘bromance’ with fellow islander, Kem, captured the attention of the nation and the pair have gone on to build a career in broadcasting including new show, You vs Chris and Kem.

Chris’s cheeky charm could stand him in good stead as he lines up alongside the original Geordie Shore party boy, Gaz, who left the show last year to become a dad. He has appeared on a host of popular programmes, including Ex on the Beach, Spring Break with Grandad and Hell’s Kitchen Australia.

Want to go to Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship? You can still register for FREE tickets here

The reality stars will be taking a swing on the Cromwell Course with fellow celebs including the Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall MBE and Irish boyband stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy.

Sporting stars are lining up for the popular Championship too.

These include BBC Sport and news presenter Dan Walker, former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan OBE and ex-British Grand Prix champion turned Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit, Johnny Herbert.

It’s not all about the singers and actors.

One of the first professional players to confirm their attendance this year is Ian Woosnam OBE.

The 1991 Masters champion is one of the biggest names in the world of golf and has 51 professional career wins to his name, 29 of which came on the European Tour.

Last year saw the Welshman inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame which boasts the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus amongst its members. At the peak of his career, Ian spent a remarkable 51 weeks at the top of the World Golf Rankings.

He will be joined on the Cromwell course by two-time Major winner, Tony Jacklin CBE, who is back as tournament host with more names set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Unlike most golf events, the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship sees men and women compete alongside one another, and this year Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour hotshot Charley Hull will be competing alongside stars of the ladies’ game Amy Boulden, Trish Johnson and Carly Booth.

Par 3 discipline is a scaled down version of golf developed to help with training and coaching, helping to focus on basic core principles such as technique and tactics.

Playing a Par 3 course helps to hone and develop skills that will stand any golfer in good stead in the full form of the game.

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is much like the Masters Par 3 in regards to the relaxed yet competitive atmosphere.

However, it holds a very special place in the history of British golf and was played long before it became tradition in the Masters.

A whole host of sponsors and event partners are on board for this year’s event, including title sponsor Farmfoods and event organisers Champions (UK) plc. Other partners include Nailcote Hall, Volvik, The Eagle Tour, Sky Sports Golf, Liberty Industries Group, Total Motion, Inspirational Magazine, Finest Catch, Sub70 Golf, Champions Celebrity Talent Agency, VPAR, Champions After Dinner Speakers and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Want to go to Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship? You can still register for FREE tickets here

• For more information on this year’s Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship get in touch with Conor Davies at event organisers Champions (UK) plc by calling 08453 31 30 31 or email cdavies@championsukplc.com.