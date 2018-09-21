Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engineering consultancy WSP has secured a five-year contract with Birmingham Airport.

The programme, which includes the option to extend for a further two years, will see WSP support the airport across areas including building services, structures, civil engineering, airfield engineering and fire engineering.

Birmingham Airport is currently undergoing a long-running programme of renovation including new parking and security facilities for check in while future projects include connecting it to the new Birmingham Interchange HS2 station.

Rod Hulse, technical services director at the airport, said: "Our partnership will provide support for the capital investment programme where WSP will work on delivering our development programme.

"Bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in delivering design services via frameworks across several airports, we are excited to see how our relationship with WSP will grow in the future."

The contract win adds to WSP's presence in the aviation sector where it already works on expansion and redevelopment programmes at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton airports as well projects overseas in Marseille, New York and Toronto.

WSP is also leading on the design and development of two HS2 stations at Curzon Street and Old Oak Common in London.

Tim Morrison, UK aviation director at WSP, added: "The WSP team is hugely excited to be able to work with the Airport on its forward-thinking development programme.

"We're looking forward to helping the airport expand and develop its existing and new infrastructure, exploring efficiencies and making innovative improvements that will ensure that Birmingham is not only Future Ready, but also continues to increase its position on the global stage."