The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has reportedly stalled on a controversial residential project in a popular Birmingham suburb.

Construction workers building the new 'Moseley Central' apartment block have downed tools, it has been claimed, leaving 46 apartments currently waiting to be completed.

The building itself in Alcester Road is largely done, with work now focusing on the internal fit out of the apartments, but doubt allegedly hangs over the completion of the scheme which was due to be finished by now.

A source told BirminghamLive work stopped on site just over a week ago and it is not known if or when it will resume, it was claimed.

Birmingham Properties Group, the developer behind the scheme, refused to speak to BirminghamLive when contacted and contractor Brindley Construction could not be reached.

Its website is also just a holding page at the time of writing, with a message saying "Our website is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. Please check back soon".

Knight Frank, the estate agency marketing the apartments for sale, also declined to comment.

(Image: Graham Young)

Once completed, the scheme, which was due to be welcoming residents from August this year, will have units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, ground-floor commercial units and 32 parking spaces.

The apartments are being advertised with prices ranging from £165,000 to £450,000.

Knight Frank's marketing pitch on its website describes the complex as "stylish studios and apartments set in the desirable bohemian location of Moseley Village".

"With many great places to eat and drink and independent retailers, it's a real sense of community and a hive of creativity. Ready to move in August 18," it adds.

The project has attracted some controversy because of its proximity to the popular Prince of Wales pub in Moseley.

After the planning application was lodged in 2015, a petition opposing the plans attracted more than 19,100 signatures over fears that residents would complain about the noise from the pub which could lead to it no longer running outdoor events and screening live sport.

But planning permission was awarded in August 2016 despite continued protests, including from the Prince of Wales' former landlord Keith Marsden who, ironically, appears in Knight Frank's marketing brochure for Moseley Central.

Only last month, Mr Marsden took another swipe at the development, calling it "Moseley's new carbuncle".