Work has restarted on a controversial residential project in a popular Birmingham suburb after the contractor went into liquidation.

Construction workers building the new 'Moseley Central' apartment block were forced to down tools after Brindley Construction went into voluntary liquidation.

But Birmingham Properties Group, the developer behind the scheme, said it had now installed an in-house team at the site in Alcester Road to finish the job.

The development comprises 46 apartments ranging from studios to three bedrooms, ground floor commercial units and 32 parking spaces.

The building itself is largely complete with work now focusing on the internal fit out of the apartments.

John Southall, a director of Birmingham Properties Group, said: "We can confirm that Brindley Construction, the contractor at our Moseley Central scheme, has gone into voluntary liquidation due to problems arising on other sites not connected to this scheme.

"We have taken swift measures to put a new in-house team in place, resulting in a small delay to our construction timeline.

"Moseley Central Ltd has now taken over the completion process, with our highly skilled team on site set to complete the project.

"We are very excited about the newly launched on-site show home and the project's practical completion.

"We continue to see strong demand for Moseley Central with over 35 per cent of the homes already sold off plan."

He added that an open weekend scheduled for this coming weekend was still going ahead.

Brindley Construction could not be reached for comment and its website was also just a holding page at the time of writing, with a message saying "Our website is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. Please check back soon".

The development was supposed to be welcoming residents from August this year, with the apartments are being advertised with prices ranging from £165,000 to £450,000.

The project has attracted controversy since plans were first lodged with Birmingham City Council in 2015 because of its proximity to the popular Prince of Wales pub in Moseley.

A petition opposing the plans attracted more than 19,100 signatures over fears that residents would complain about the noise from the pub which could lead to it no longer running outdoor events and screening live sport.

But planning permission was awarded in August 2016 despite continued protests, including from the Prince of Wales' former landlord Keith Marsden who last month called the project "Moseley's new carbuncle".