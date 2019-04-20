Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham-based national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP hosted a lunch for business professionals with keynote speaker Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands.

He was invited to address the firm’s regular Edmund Street lunch about the revival of business in Birmingham and the changing face of the region’s commercial landscape.

“Clarke Willmott’s Edmund Street business lunches are a great tradition and provide professionals with an opportunity to meet fellow movers and shakers in the region,” said Andy.

“They offer a forum for speakers to present inspiring and educational facts about the growth of Birmingham, and offer a great opportunity for networking.”

In his talk, Andy told the lunch that quality housing, exciting employment opportunities and investment in transport infrastructure were all driving growth in Birmingham.

The former John Lewis boss highlighted how the professional services sector was expanding in the area alongside the city’s well-established UK manufacturing industry.

He said the West Midlands was also becoming a centre of digital revolution with an array of tech and digital innovators leading the way in an exciting new era.

“We were very pleased to have such a locally important speaker at our regular event,” said Peter McHugh, a partner with Clarke Willmott.

“It was great for the audience to hear such a positive message about the city and its position in the national economic framework. The future seems bright and exciting for anyone working in the West Midlands.”

The business lunches are held at Clarke Willmott’s Birmingham office with high-profile speakers invited to talk to an audience of regional business leaders.

Clarke Willmott LLP is a national law firm with seven offices across the country including in Edmund Street in Birmingham.

For more information visit www.clarkewillmott.com .