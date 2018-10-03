Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is the biggest Tech Sector outside London and has potential to become a major global digital hub – but how much do you know about the West Midlands digital industry?

BirminghamLive and CoventryLive are celebrating the tremendous achievements of this inspirational sector at the inaugural West Midlands Tech Awards in December.

Our awards, supported by headline sponsor NatWest , will celebrate investors, start ups, corporations and public sector organisations across 12 categories.

The judging panel features top experts in the tech industry across the West Midlands and there is still time to enter, with nominations closing on Friday 26th October.

The winners will be revealed at an engaging and relaxed event at the ICC on December 13.

Here are the key reasons why we are celebrating the West Midlands Tech Sector - featuring facts you didn't know

It's worth £5.4 billion

The West Midlands Tech Sector contributes £5.4 billion to the local economy – and that is for the tech sector alone - it doesn’t include the contribution that the tech sector is generating for other organisations it operates within – according to the West Midlands Growth Company.

More than 80,000 work in tech

More than 80,000 people are employed in the West Midlands Tech Sector – and like the investment figures this doesn't include tech experts employed within other agencies

There are 13,500 tech businesses

With 13,500 tech companies, the West Midlands Tech Sector is the biggest Tech Sector outside London, according to research by Stack Overlow.

Number 1 for Start-Ups

The West Midlands is the number one region for start ups in the UK – outside London – and has been for the last five years, according to Start-Up Britain.

So many software developers

Birmingham has the largest number of software developers in the UK outside London, according to research by Stack Overflow

A thriving games sector

Coventry and Leamington is home to the third largest games sector in the UK , with 20 per cent of all games workforce being based there and 10 per cent of all games projects coming out of the West Midlands

The home of 5G

The West Midlands is the home of 5G in the UK with the Government investing £50 million in two phases across the region and a further £25 million – with investment matched by mobile technology firms to create the new network.

With this kind of support our tech industry could be set to become a world leader.

Following the announcement in September Digital minister and Stourbridge MP Margot James said: “5G has the potential to dramatically transform the way we go about our daily lives, and we want the citizens of the UK to be amongst the first to experience all the opportunities and benefits this new technology will bring.

“The West Midlands Testbed, which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, will be instrumental in helping us realise this ambition.”