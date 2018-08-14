Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Less than a fifth of university students in the West Midlands are choosing to live and work in the region after graduating, according to new research.

The West Midlands region is one of the worst performing in the UK with a student retention rate of just 17 per cent, the same as its neighbour the East Midlands.

London is the best performing region, with 69 per cent of students who go to the capital to study wanting to stay and work there after graduating - more than twice the number of any other UK region.

The analysis, published by financial services firm Grant Thornton, said 20 per cent of West Midlands students were unsure of their next step after graduating.

Of the 63 per cent who say they want to move elsewhere after graduating, 30 per cent are aiming to leave the region to move to London to live and work.

The research shows that the region's higher education institutions appeal to a healthy proportion of its own young people, with 48 per cent of students who grow up in the region choosing one of its local universities.

In terms of priorities when choosing where to live and work post-graduation, career development and good transport links were chosen by 50 per cent of West Midlands' students when ranking their top five factors.

Also ranking highly are good work/life balance, highlighted by 47 per cent of respondents, followed by time spent travelling (42 per cent) and availability of jobs that match their skills (42 per cent).

Affordability of housing is also an important aspect of the decision-making process, highlighted as a top five factor by 41 per cent, with the same percentage citing the cost of daily essentials such as food and utilities as vital.

David Hillan, practice leader at Grant Thornton in Birmingham, said: "These findings are very troubling for the West Midlands' economy.

"The region is home to some of the country's finest universities and, as our research shows, it attracts nearly half of its local undergraduates to study here, yet it's failing to retain that talent.

"Skills shortages have been a major concern for many businesses across the region for some time.

"In our Growth Report earlier this year, we found that 24 per cent of businesses in the region highlighted talent and skills as a top five barrier to growth and Brexit has already started to affect particular sectors' ability to attract and retain staff.

"That particular trend is certain to continue and, with the huge number of growing businesses in the region, plus the public sector, there is more that could be done to promote local opportunities."