Influential business and community leaders from across Birmingham and the Black Country joined together for a dinner with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, hosted by a grant-giving charity.

Heart of England Community Foundation trustee Sir Dominic Cadbury welcomed key figures from across the area to a dinner at Muirhead Tower, within the University of Birmingham campus.

Guests learned more about the Foundation – a grant-giving organisation operating across the West Midlands – from the charity’s chief executive, Tina Costello, who stressed the need to raise its profile within Birmingham and the Black Country since extending the charity’s geographical remit in 2015.

Andy also gave an after-dinner speech where he spoke about his progress since being elected in May this year and the importance of utilising the Foundation.

Tina Costello said: “The event enabled us to connect with key figures from across the area. We want the Foundation to become the ‘go to’ charity for philanthropy in the West Midlands. We are doing well, but there is much more to do.”