Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street was the guest speaker at Old Swinford Hospital’s 15th annual Foley Lecture.

In attendance were current and former students of the Stourbridge School, together with teachers, parents, Governors and Feoffees.

During his wide-ranging and insightful address, Andy looked back to the rich industrial heritage of the West Midlands. He explained why he felt that the region has a promising and dynamic future, with a strong university sector and the most formidable resource – innovators and entrepreneurs.

The evening concluded with dinner prepared by the school’s catering team and a fascinating Q&A session with Andy. Topics included homelessness and the connections between his role as Mayor and his former post as managing director of John Lewis.