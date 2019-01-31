Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign aiming to create 1,000 new apprenticeships has received the backing of West Midlands Fire Service.

The service is offering new training to specialist members of staff, known as 'complex needs officers', who work with vulnerable members of the community.

The staff can now study towards a level 2 diploma in adult social care and also an apprenticeship qualification as part of Ladder for Greater Birmingham which was launched last year and is aiming to create 1,000 new apprentices across Birmingham and Solihull.

The campaign is run by community development group The Vine Trust and training provider Performance Through People with funding from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP and Birmingham and Solihull Training Provider Network and BirminghamLive as media partner.

The additional training, which is being provided by Performance Through People, will cover specialist modules to help complex needs officers better understand the issues affecting the region's most vulnerable residents.

Juliet Malone, group commander in the community safety team, said: "This is an exciting development that will protect vulnerable people and help them to live healthily and safely.

"Some of our staff volunteer to take on extra responsibilities as complex needs officers.

"We're delighted to recognise this commitment by now offering standardised training wherever they work in the West Midlands, plus the option to study towards an apprenticeship qualification."

The programme will also allow firefighters to tap into their skills and knowledge when they meet and have concerns about a member of the public who is at heightened risk of fire in the home.

Commander Malone added: "This could be for a number of reasons, often linked to their mental capacity or physical health.

"They might be elderly, a hoarder or have an alcohol dependency.

"Our complex needs officers have the training and skills to recognise what extra help they might need and to work closely with other agencies to provide it."

Rob Colbourne, Performance Through People's managing director, added: "It is always a pleasure to start working with any new employer which is committed to training and developing their staff.

"The enthusiasm and support West Midlands Fire Service has for this initiative and the positive impact it will have on the vulnerable makes us very proud to have been chosen to work with them and provide an outstanding learning experience.

"As lead provider for the Ladder for Greater Birmingham, this is an excellent example of how apprenticeship schemes can help upskill staff and attract new talent."

For more information about Ladder for Greater Birmingham and to get involved visit www.ladderforbirmingham.co.uk or call 03332 409 699.