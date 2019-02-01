Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s business community recently rubbed shoulders with Wasps Rugby Club’s players at a networking event in the city.

Around 60 professionals were joined by players Tom Willis, Will Porter and Gaby Oghre at Purecraft Bar & Kitchen on Waterloo Street to find out more about future plans, as well as commercial and hospitality match day opportunities at the Ricoh Arena, which has recently enjoyed a record year by welcoming 1.6 million visitors across 857 different events.

Stuart Cain, commercial director at Wasps/Ricoh Arena, said: “An increasing number of Birmingham businesses are utilising our venue for meetings and conferences or turning to Wasps match days as a way of hosting clients and treating staff, which was reinforced by the great turnout we had for this event.”