Birmingham’s business community recently rubbed shoulders with Wasps Rugby Club’s players at a networking event in the city.
Around 60 professionals were joined by players Tom Willis, Will Porter and Gaby Oghre at Purecraft Bar & Kitchen on Waterloo Street to find out more about future plans, as well as commercial and hospitality match day opportunities at the Ricoh Arena, which has recently enjoyed a record year by welcoming 1.6 million visitors across 857 different events.
Stuart Cain, commercial director at Wasps/Ricoh Arena, said: “An increasing number of Birmingham businesses are utilising our venue for meetings and conferences or turning to Wasps match days as a way of hosting clients and treating staff, which was reinforced by the great turnout we had for this event.”