Warwickshire County Cricket Club has launched a new partnership with private healthcare provider BMI The Priory Hospital.

The hospital, which is based near the club's Edgbaston Stadium, has been recruited as its official healthcare partner.

The new partnership with will give Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears players access to scanning and rehabilitation facilities.

In return, the cricket club will provide promotion rights at Edgbaston including hospitality at cricket matches and branding within the stadium.

Alex Perkins, head of commercial at the club, said: "Our medical team have been working closely with the team at The Priory for several years to ensure our playing squad has access to the best possible equipment for the diagnosis of injuries and subsequent rehabilitation.

"This new partnership formalises our ways of working together and gives the hospital exposure and hospitality at some of the biggest matches in the game."

Tony Avery, executive director at the hospital, added: "We look forward to welcoming the team to our new imaging centre at The Priory where we will help diagnose injuries and support their recovery, so that they can return to fitness as quickly as possible."