Warwickshire County Cricket Club has extended its commercial deal with Birmingham casino Broadway.

The club has signed a two-year extension to its partnership agreement which will provide new commercial opportunities at the club's Edgbaston Stadium until the end of 2019.

Broadway Casino, based near Five Ways island, had been part of Warwickshire CCC's partnership programme for four years and the new deal will provide perimeter branding at domestic and major match cricket days over the next two seasons.

This includes England's Test matches against India in August and Australia in next summer's Ashes series.

The partnership also includes hospitality and tickets to major match days and player appearances.

Club commercial director Gareth Roberts said: "Broadway Casino is now a long-standing partner of the club and we're very grateful to the team for its support since our partnership launched in 2014.

"In addition to our agreed branding, hospitality and ticket agreements, we will also work with the Broadway Casino team on creative opportunities to enhance our match day experience and conference and events programme."

Casino general manager Charles Griffin added: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Warwickshire CCC and Edgbaston Stadium through to 2019.

"With a lot of exciting events, including the visits of India and Australia over the next couple of years, it's fantastic to continue our successful relationship with the club."