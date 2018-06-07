Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The nomination process is in full flow for this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards and more and more sponsors are flooding in – all looking to put their name to one of the 15 categories celebrated at our prestigious event.

Full-service law firm, VWV, is the latest business to have come on board to back BPBA 2018 – which will be held at the ICC on Thursday, November 1 – sponsoring the Contribution to Community Award.

Meanwhile businesses have until Friday, July 13 to enter.

Providing services to commercial businesses and individuals, VWV have particular expertise in a number of specialist services including education, energy and utilities, charities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, property development and technology.

The Contribution to the Community category will reward a business’ dedication to their CSR activities, and VWV will be responsible for selecting three finalists and revealing the winner at the black tie ceremony.

VWV Partner Clive Read said: “As a firm, we enjoy making a difference in our community.

“This award recognises the role that business has in the community and the obligations that is on all of us to engage and enthuse and support others who are not as fortunate as ourselves.

“It’s about giving back. It’s also about equipping others to help themselves and to give opportunity and hope.

“Then recognising that achievement and potential that is in all of us, given the right circumstances.”

VWV was formed following a merger between Veale Wasbrough Lawyers and Vizards Tweedie LLP in 2009.

Since then, the firm has made significant contributions to the community, beyond providing their award-winning services.

Clive said: “We play a very active part through our membership and engagement with a number of the region’s representative bodies.

“We hold many voluntary positions for influential Birmingham-based organisations such as Birmingham Law Society, the Chamber of Commerce (including playing our parts in the Asian Business and Commonwealth committees), Birmingham Civic Society, Downtown in Business, Birmingham Future, TAG network and the IoD.”

He continued: “In addition to this, staff at all levels are encouraged to play their part in carrying out charitable functions, whether as governors and trustees of charities, or in carrying out fundraising activities for charities including the firm’s chosen charity, The Prince’s Trust.”

With the strong backing of VWV, the Contribution to the Community category is set to thrive with a lot of competition between firms fighting to win the award.

• To enter, or for more information about the Birmingham Post Business Awards, including the other partners associated with the awards and full category information, visit: www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk

• To book your table for the event, please contact Vikky Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 08453 31 30 31 or email vperry@championsukplc.com