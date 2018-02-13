Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engineering group Vinci Energies has strengthened its foothold in the Midlands by acquiring Leicester-based Kelvin Power.

The Solihull-based company, which specialises in electrical, automation and ICT engineering services, said the undisclosed deal would enhance the services offered by its Omexom brand which provides generation, transmission, transformation and distribution services across the UK and Ireland.

Established in 1993, Kelvin Power provides advice and design services to the global power industry and the renewable energy sector in fields such as substations, onshore connections, cable studies and transmission lines.

Rochdi Ziyat, chief executive of Vinci Energies UK and Ireland, said: "Kelvin Power is a great addition to the group and marks another big milestone in our ambitious plan.

"Vinci Energies entered the UK's electrical infrastructure market in 2010 and this latest acquisition will bolster the strengths of our Omexom brand and bring us new capabilities, enabling us to make even greater strides in accelerating the transition to a low carbon future."

Kelvin Power's managing director John Brennan added: "We are really excited to be setting out on the next stage of our journey and thrilled to have become a part of the Vinci Energies group.

"The group's business model was a real attraction for us, giving us the ability to grow our company and use the strength of the Omexom network of business units.

"At the same time, we will be able to keep the qualities that make us unique and remain a close partner to our long term customers."