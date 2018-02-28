Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's future economic success will be seriously constrained unless national and local leaders take wide-ranging action to address skills gaps in the city, according to think tank report.

The study claims that Birmingham faces a number of significant skills challenges which, if left unaddressed, will adversely affect the city's economic growth and the prosperity of people living and working here.

The report, published by Centre for Cities and construction services company ISG, offers analysis of the strength of Birmingham's skills profile and the implications this has for the economic prospects of the city.

It says Birmingham has the highest share of people with no qualifications of any UK city at 16 per cent - twice as high as the national average of eight per cent.

This issue is particularly acute for adults aged 50 to 64 as more than one in five Birmingham residents (22 per cent) in this group have no formal qualifications - nearly twice as high as the national average (12 per cent).

The report also draws attention to Birmingham's schools, saying that, in 2015/16, 53 per cent of students undertaking GCSEs gained A* to C in five or more subjects including English and Maths, less than the average across England of 58 per cent.

The city does perform better when it comes to attracting and retaining students and graduates, Centre for Cities says.

Birmingham welcomed the fourth highest number (44,500) of new students of any UK city in 2014/15 and has the sixth highest graduate retention rate in the UK, with 49 per cent of new graduates staying in the city to work after university in 2014 and 2015.

It is also the third best-performing city in the UK in attracting graduates who have no prior links to the city.

The report makes a series of recommendations including a focus on improving literacy and numeracy among school students and more power and resources to support working age residents to gain training and qualifications.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said: "Birmingham has seen some really positive economic developments in recent years, from the transformation of its city centre to its success in attracting companies such as HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

"But the city will need to secure many more of these kinds of firms and jobs to get its economy firing on all cylinders.

"Moreover, too many people in the city lack the qualifications they need to benefit from these opportunities.

"Tackling skills gaps in the city will be crucial in ensuring that its economy can continue to grow and that more people can share in its success."