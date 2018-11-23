Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turkish Airlines Birmingham (BHX) office commemorated 10 years of flying from Birmingham Airport with a fantastic celebration event held at Warwick Castle.

One hundred and 20 distinguished guests attended the event. Among them were Jo Lloyd (Birmingham Airport commercial director), Paul Faulkner (CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce), Deputy Lord Mayor of Birmingham Coun Shafique Shah and Mrs Shah, Adil Ray (actor), Saqib Bhatti (president of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce) and Qasim Majid (president of Asian Businesses Chambers of Commerce).

Guests were welcomed by medieval knights on horses and escorted to the drinks reception and a spectacular dinner served in the iconic Great Hall.

Unforgettable entertainment was arranged for all including a sword show and an amazing comedy and magic show by Peter Firman.

The prize draw was won by three lucky guests who received prizes including two business class tickets to any of Turkish Airlines’ 304 destinations, a voucher to spend at Birmingham Airport Duty Free and access to the new Number 1 Club Lounge and a Turkish Airlines replica aircraft model.

The evening continued with a breathtaking fireworks display. Guests continued networking whilst enjoying music towards the end of the event.

Pictures by Jonathan Hipkiss