A massive closing down sale has begun at Toys 'R' Us at St Andrews Retail Park as plans begin to shut its doors for good.

The troubled chain announced last year that it would be scrapping 26 of its UK branches as part of a nationwide "transformation" to save its ailing fortunes.

The Small Heath store was identified for closure leaving Birmingham with surrounding stores in Oldbury and Merry Hill.

And that entails the kick-starting of a massive ‘up to 30%’ off everything' offer that no doubt will mean Christmas come twice for Brummie toy lovers.

It's also an opportunity for new parents to pick up that all important car seat or pushchair for the littlest member of the family, with Babies ‘R’ Us products included in the closing down deals too.

Everything in the store has been marked down and has to go.

Patrick Callaghan, Store Manager at Toys ‘R’ Us Birmingham, was there when the store first opened right next to the Birmingham City stadium back in 2011.

He said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 30% on shelf price.

"If you’re looking for toys, whether it be pre-school toys, soft toys or Arts and Crafts, or maybe you’re looking for summer toys, ride-ons and bikes, then head to the store now.

"Due to such fast moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone”.

Toys ‘R’ Us in Oldbury and Merry Hill will continue to remain open for business as normal.

Patrick Callaghan continued: “Babies R Us is also included in the Closing Down Sale so new parents, grandparents or just aunties and uncles, if you have a new baby or know someone who is expecting, then pop in and see what’s available, everything must go.

"We will continue trading from this location until the Spring 2018 and would like to invite all our customers to visit us one last time, you would be more than welcome to browse”.

For more information go to www.toysrus.co.uk