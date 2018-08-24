Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Church Road restaurant and bistro celebrated their 1st birthday with a summer garden party. Set in the luxurious St George’s Place, Edgbaston, it’s just a few minutes stroll from St George’s Church and other fine establishments such as Simpsons, Edgbaston Boutique Hotel and The Highfield.

The restaurant serves a contemporary menu yet has an ambiance full of quintessential English charm. Part of the Audley Village group which is famed for stylish senior living, the night was an opportunity to showcase the beautiful rooms, meeting spaces and Club Spa that’s open to non residents too

Pictures by Jas Sansi