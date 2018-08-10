Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham-based infrastructure engineering specialist THDA celebrated becoming part of national firm Patrick Parsons at a drinks party for colleagues and clients in the city centre.

Birmingham construction and property professionals attended the informal event, which was held at Purnell’s Bistro and Ginger’s Bar.

THDA, which specialises in the design of civil engineering infrastructure for development schemes including major highways, estate roads, earthworks modelling and flood risk assessments, now officially trades as Patrick Parsons.

In addition to its Newcastle headquarters, Patrick Parsons has a further seven UK-based and two international offices and provides design services to blue-chip clients in the residential, commercial, leisure, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Some of the firm’s most notable projects include consulting on restoration works at Durham Cathedral and developing the world’s first modular flat packed white water course in Glasgow.

Since joining Patrick Parsons, THDA in June has been able to offer clients additional services including Structural and Geoenvironmental Engineering, as well as Building Consultancy, and Traffic and Transportation.

Stuart Hodgkiss, director at THDA, said: “This is a very exciting moment in the history of our business. Being part of Patrick Parsons has unlocked some exciting opportunities for us and we look forward to this continuing.”

Peter Stienlet, managing director of Patrick Parsons, commented: “We have ambitious plans to strengthen our infrastructure capability and THDA are playing an important role in that strategy. We are excited to continue working with THDA’s very talented team, with which we have already established a strong platform for long-term growth and success.”

Pictures: Peter Medlicott Photography