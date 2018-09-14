Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bringing the buzz of Bangkok to Birmingham, Thai Express launched its fifth UK store with a press launch at Grand Central. Brum’s media and blogger community were out in force to experience the best in Thai street food, all hot, healthy, fresh and tasty.

The UK management team, headed up by Sachin and Uzma Pattani, welcomed guests to a night full of authentic, street-style Thai food and service, and were also thrilled to see the beautifully dressed Thai ladies with their vibrant traditional silks and golden head pieces.

Guests included ITV Central News, BBC Midlands Today, Birmingham Mail and Made in Midlands TV.

Pictures by Jodie Bass