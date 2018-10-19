Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A telemarketing company won the top accolade at the Solihull Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards last night.

Team Telemarketing took home the small business awards before being picked from all the category winners to be crowned overall business of the year.

The firm was founded more than 20 years ago and provides business-to-business direct marketing services such as IT, financial and multi-lingual telemarketing services.

Its client roster includes household names such as HP, Siemens and BT.

The other category winners were:

Contribution to Community Award

Solihull Moors FC CIC

Large Business of the Year

UK Power Reserve

Start-up Business of the Year

Digital Innov8ors

Business Person of the Year

Paul Black, sales-I

Young Achiever of the Year Award

Janna Geiregger, Wiggles and Giggles Day Nursery

Apprentice of the Year Award

Sydney Evans, The Wilkes Partnership

Russell Jeans, chairman of the judges and chief operating officer at Greater Birmingham

Chambers of Commerce, said: "I am delighted to see this dinner mature into being the 'go-to' event of the year for Solihull, as evidenced by the number of high quality entries that we have received this year."

President of Solihull Chamber Kevin Johns and Solihull Council chief executive Nick Page delivered keynote speeches to the 300 guests who attended the glittering event.

Mr Johns said: "Solihull continues to draw interest from global corporations to small entrepreneurial businesses alike, paving the way for innovation and growth.

"Investment and interest in the region must be celebrated as this has resulted in an estimated 20,000 new jobs in the past two years.

"The chamber plays an essential role in acting as the voice for local businesses and feeding this back to stakeholders who can affect change.

"It's important for open dialogue between businesses, councils and the community to continue the developments we've seen as late and engaging with the chamber will ensure that local views are heard."

The awards were held at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club and hosted by Heart FM breakfast host Ed James.