The Birmingham Post held its Autumn Pairs golf tournament in association with LDV.

The event took place at Hollywood Golf Club where 72 businesses battled it out for this year’s title.

The event was a great success and over £500 was raised for Bodie Hodges Foundation, which helps bereaved families.

The course was bathed in sunshine all day and after a total of six hours of golf we had two proud winners.

Bob Taylor and A Osbourne were the proud winners of two flights to any destination in the world courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

Also joining us on the day was Signature Hole Golf Experience filming all the shots on the 10th, hoping to capture someone getting a hole in one and winning £10,000. Unfortunately there were more bloopers than wonder shots.

Joe Byrne, sales manager of LDV, who presented all the top prizes, said: “This is the second year we have been associated with this event and it’s a great opportunity for LDV to show is growth in the region.’’

If you’d like to be involved in the next Birmingham Post golf day on May 10 email andy.george@reachplc.com