The most important figure at the 25th anniversary of Stratford Park Golf Club was not produced on the 18-hole course, but off it.
More than 10 former captains turned out to celebrate the occasion at the course just outside Stratford-upon-Avon, which has been transformed from farmland to one of the finest courses in the area.
The creation of the course – originally named Ingon Manor – was the dream of Reg Mason, and his son and daughter now run the business, which includes a hotel and wedding and conference venue.
The Texas Scramble event, which was sponsored by Rybrook Warwick BMW, was won by Frazer Kinninmonth, Thierry Richards, Andrew Cheshire and Robert Cook with a score of 58.6, while Taff Horton won the longest drive competition.