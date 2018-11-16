Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most important figure at the 25th anniversary of Stratford Park Golf Club was not produced on the 18-hole course, but off it.

More than 10 former captains turned out to celebrate the occasion at the course just outside Stratford-upon-Avon, which has been transformed from farmland to one of the finest courses in the area.

The creation of the course – originally named Ingon Manor – was the dream of Reg Mason, and his son and daughter now run the business, which includes a hotel and wedding and conference venue.

The Texas Scramble event, which was sponsored by Rybrook Warwick BMW, was won by Frazer Kinninmonth, Thierry Richards, Andrew Cheshire and Robert Cook with a score of 58.6, while Taff Horton won the longest drive competition.