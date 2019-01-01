Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company behind controversial plans for a new shopping mall will be targeting high street retailers rather than high-end fashion brands.

Plans have been submitted for a multi-million pound outlet at the Lion Farm playing field in Oldbury.

It has courted controversy, with campaigners saying the area would lose a valuable green space if proposals were given the go-ahead.

The project is still in the early planning stages but a spokesman for developers Jeremy Knight-Adams told Black Country Live Zara and Pizza Express were examples of the type of store you can expect in the shopping centre.

There will be 90 shops, cafés, restaurants and a cinema, hotel and gym.

The developer has confirmed the stores will include a range of sportswear, womenswear, fashion, healthy and beauty, footwear, homeware, jewellery and technology.

As well as shopping, there will be a heavy focus on family leisure with around eight different activity locations.

The new shopping and leisure and destination will only be 4.3 miles away from intu Merry Hill which is currently the largest shopping centre in the area.

It is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in Oldbury as well as attract £200 million of investment to the Sandwell borough.

While on the face of it, it may seem like a breath of fresh air for the area, the new development has been met with protests by campaigners who believe the designer outlet will bring traffic chaos to the area adding to the air pollution caused by the nearby M5 motorway.

