Tourism brought nearly £1 billion into Birmingham in a single year, new figures reveal.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the tourism industry contributed an estimated £972,755,000 to the economy in our city in 2016.

To put that into perspective, that works out as £865 or every man, woman and child in Birmingham.

In fact, it’s enough to buy either Paris Saint-Germain FC or Borussia Dortmund (two of the most valuable football clubs in the world) and have millions of pounds left to spare.

The value added to our economy from tourism comes from things like hotels and hostels, travel agents, car rental, and spending in pubs, restaurants and bars.

Of the £973 million added to the economy in Birmingham, around £104 million of that came from hotels and other accommodation, while restaurants brought in £99 million.

Meanwhile, Solihull saw even more earnings from tourism per head, with around £864 million added to the economy over the course of the year - £4,081 for every person in the area.

Around £129 million of that came from the renting and leasing of cars and other light motor vehicles.

Tourism brought a further £453 million into the Walsall economy in 2016, or £1,626 per head, with a large proportion coming from pubs and bars.