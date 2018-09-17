The shortlist for the 2018 Solihull Chamber of Commerce Awards has been unveiled.
This year's awards have seen a 33 per cent increase in entries across the seven different categories.
The judging panel was led by the chamber's chief operating officer Russell Jeans with Steve Allen, head of the Birmingham office of law firm Mills & Reeve, Katie Hale, president of the Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, and Andy Dawson, founder of Curium Solutions.
Mr Jeans said: "This year's award entries not only increased in volume but were also of a fantastic standard that impressed the judges.
"It is clear that Solihull firms are continuing to thrive and excel against a background of growth and investment in the region."
The 2018 ceremony takes place on October 18 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club and will be hosted by Heart FM presenter Ed James.
The 2018 shortlist is:
Contribution to Community Award
Digital Innov8ors
Prime Accountants Group
Solihull Moors FC CIC
SoLO Life Opportunities
Large Business of the Year
Hampton Manor
Hogarths Hotels and Restaurants
Thursfields Solicitors
UK Power Reserve
Small Business of the Year
Cafe Azzurro Events
FLR Group
Omarosa Beauty & Laser Clinic
Team Telemarketing
Start-up Business of the Year
Digital Innov8ors
Solihull Radio
The Audacious Ecommerce Company
Wiggles and Giggles Day Nursery
Business Person of the Year
Paul Black, sales-I
Paul Cadman, The Audacious Ecommerce Company
James Hill, Hampton Manor
Samantha Rutter, Open Study College
Young Achiever of the Year Award
Shelley Collingbourne, Sydney Mitchell
Janna Geiregger, Wiggles and Giggles Day Nursery
Ross Kinnear, Window Centre
Jonathan Stobart, Prime Accountants Group
Apprentice of the Year Award
Jake Clark, Brackley's Construction
Toni Dolphin, Touch Systems
Sydney Evans, The Wilkes Partnership
Mateusz Sromala, Bathroom City