The shortlist for the 2018 Solihull Chamber of Commerce Awards has been unveiled.

This year's awards have seen a 33 per cent increase in entries across the seven different categories.

The judging panel was led by the chamber's chief operating officer Russell Jeans with Steve Allen, head of the Birmingham office of law firm Mills & Reeve, Katie Hale, president of the Sutton Coldfield Chamber of Commerce, and Andy Dawson, founder of Curium Solutions.

Mr Jeans said: "This year's award entries not only increased in volume but were also of a fantastic standard that impressed the judges.

"It is clear that Solihull firms are continuing to thrive and excel against a background of growth and investment in the region."

The 2018 ceremony takes place on October 18 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club and will be hosted by Heart FM presenter Ed James.

The 2018 shortlist is:

Contribution to Community Award

Digital Innov8ors

Prime Accountants Group

Solihull Moors FC CIC

SoLO Life Opportunities

Large Business of the Year

Hampton Manor

Hogarths Hotels and Restaurants

Thursfields Solicitors

UK Power Reserve

Small Business of the Year

Cafe Azzurro Events

FLR Group

Omarosa Beauty & Laser Clinic

Team Telemarketing

Start-up Business of the Year

Digital Innov8ors

Solihull Radio

The Audacious Ecommerce Company

Wiggles and Giggles Day Nursery

Business Person of the Year

Paul Black, sales-I

Paul Cadman, The Audacious Ecommerce Company

James Hill, Hampton Manor

Samantha Rutter, Open Study College

Young Achiever of the Year Award

Shelley Collingbourne, Sydney Mitchell

Janna Geiregger, Wiggles and Giggles Day Nursery

Ross Kinnear, Window Centre

Jonathan Stobart, Prime Accountants Group

Apprentice of the Year Award

Jake Clark, Brackley's Construction

Toni Dolphin, Touch Systems

Sydney Evans, The Wilkes Partnership

Mateusz Sromala, Bathroom City