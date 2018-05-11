Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 100 business professionals joined SimkissGuy Recruitment to celebrate its milestone fifth anniversary and new standalone premises.

The event, which was held at Hotel du Vin, saw guests enjoy a cosmopolitan evening of celebrations and networking before taking home a delicious SimkissGuy branded cupcake.

As part of the event, SimkissGuy Recruitment showcased several city centre organisations who have played a key part in its development over the last five years.

“We wanted to celebrate those who have helped us become the company we are today”, said Richard Guy, joint managing director.

“We believe our success is largely down to having the right team, the right attitude and the right contacts.”

The company’s second joint managing director, Rebecca Simkiss, agrees, adding: “We’ve spent the last five years consolidating and now have every confidence that we can continue our ambitious plans for the next stage.”