A Birmingham office complex which underwent a £30 million renovation is now fully let.

55 Colmore Row will welcome shared workspace provider WeWork as its latest tenant after the US firm agreed a deal for three floors of the grade II-listed city centre block.

It will join tenants such as the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Savills and Pinsent Masons and is due to be in situ by the end of this year.

Mathieu Proust, general manager WeWork UK and Ireland, said: "I'm pleased to announce our expansion to Birmingham, the fifth city for WeWork in the UK.

"We've recently welcomed our 100,000th member to WeWork in EMEA and I'm excited to be continuing to grow our presence in the UK - our second largest market worldwide - where we're home to a flourishing community of over 45,000 members."

Luke Duckworth is portfolio manager at Nuveen Real Estate which acquired the building in 2018 under its previous name of TH Real Estate.

He added: "WeWork is the most exciting brand in the co-working sector.

"They have made no secret of their ambitions to get a foothold in Birmingham and we're thrilled to have secured them at 55 Colmore Row."

Originally built in 1878, 55 Colmore Row's previous owner IM Properties carried out a major renovation project which completed in 2017 and saw an additional floor added to the top of the building and the listed banking hall refurbished.

It was home to historic Birmingham law firm Wragge & Co before it moved into brand new offices within Two Snowhill.

JLL acted for WeWork on the deal.