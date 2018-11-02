Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A property auction house which has grown rapidly in recent years through a series of acquisitions has been crowned Company of the Year at the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

SDL Auctions Bigwood took home the top prize at last night's annual awards, which celebrated business excellence across 15 categories, while high-end department store Selfridges was a double winner.

SDL, whose origins can be traced back to the 1800s, is headquartered in Birmingham city centre and operates seven other offices across the Midlands and North West.

It specialises in commercial and residential property services and auctions, hosting around 40 events throughout the UK every year as well as offering hundreds of lots via its online auctions every day.

The company will be a familiar name to regular viewers of BBC show Homes Under The Hammer.

SDL Auctions Bigwood was then established in 2016, following SDL Group's acquisition of CP Bigwood, Graham Penny Auctions in the East Midlands and Humphreys which operated in Cheshire and North Wales.

Its recent growth started with the creation of CP Bigwood in Birmingham in 2011, following the merger of Bigwood and Curry & Partners.

It then acquired two further practices, Lloyd Property Management and DMA Chartered Surveyors.

Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves paid tribute to the firm and all the category winners.

"It's no exaggeration to say that SDL is a home-grown success story which doesn't show any signs of slowing down," he said.

"Through careful acquisitions, the company has expanded its reach to become one of the premier auction houses and property services firms in the region, if not the UK.

"Congratulations to all of our winners and shortlisted finalists who thoroughly deserve their moment in the spotlight and again reaffirm the city's and region's place at the forefront of business."

The full list of winners at the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards are:

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Jerroms

B13 Technology

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Morgan Reach

Escape Time

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Andrew Whitling Wealth Consultancy

Matt Jones, Oxbridge Home Learning

Services Award, sponsored by Wesleyan

RSS Infrastructure and INFRA skills

Sales and Marketing Award, sponsored by Birmingham City University

The Belfry Hotel and Resort

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Margetts Wealth Management

Mr Electric

Customer Service Excellence Award, sponsored by Sandon Hall

Selfridges

Excellence in Industry Award, sponsored by HSBC

Power Minerals

Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by Colmore Tang

Selfridges

Sustainability Award, sponsored by Liberty Industries Group

ADI Group

Export Award, sponsored by Birmingham Airport

GuyKat

Partnership of the Year, sponsored by Midlands Connect

Big Cat Agency

Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by VWV

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity

Not-For-Profit Organisation Award, sponsored by Babble and Inspirational Magazine

Sport 4 Life UK

Company of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover

SDL Auctions Bigwood

A special thanks goes out to all of our other sponsors and partners who make the awards possible: Champions UK plc, Hygiene Solutions, Bay Gardens Resorts, JLT Group, The Belfry Hotel, Park Regis Birmingham, Ricoh Arena, Wasps Rugby and ICC Birmingham