A property auction house which has grown rapidly in recent years through a series of acquisitions has been crowned Company of the Year at the Birmingham Post Business Awards.
SDL Auctions Bigwood took home the top prize at last night's annual awards, which celebrated business excellence across 15 categories, while high-end department store Selfridges was a double winner.
SDL, whose origins can be traced back to the 1800s, is headquartered in Birmingham city centre and operates seven other offices across the Midlands and North West.
It specialises in commercial and residential property services and auctions, hosting around 40 events throughout the UK every year as well as offering hundreds of lots via its online auctions every day.
The company will be a familiar name to regular viewers of BBC show Homes Under The Hammer.
SDL Auctions Bigwood was then established in 2016, following SDL Group's acquisition of CP Bigwood, Graham Penny Auctions in the East Midlands and Humphreys which operated in Cheshire and North Wales.
Its recent growth started with the creation of CP Bigwood in Birmingham in 2011, following the merger of Bigwood and Curry & Partners.
It then acquired two further practices, Lloyd Property Management and DMA Chartered Surveyors.
Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves paid tribute to the firm and all the category winners.
"It's no exaggeration to say that SDL is a home-grown success story which doesn't show any signs of slowing down," he said.
"Through careful acquisitions, the company has expanded its reach to become one of the premier auction houses and property services firms in the region, if not the UK.
"Congratulations to all of our winners and shortlisted finalists who thoroughly deserve their moment in the spotlight and again reaffirm the city's and region's place at the forefront of business."
The full list of winners at the 2018 Birmingham Post Business Awards are:
Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Jerroms
B13 Technology
New Business of the Year, sponsored by Morgan Reach
Escape Time
Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Andrew Whitling Wealth Consultancy
Matt Jones, Oxbridge Home Learning
Services Award, sponsored by Wesleyan
RSS Infrastructure and INFRA skills
Sales and Marketing Award, sponsored by Birmingham City University
The Belfry Hotel and Resort
Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Margetts Wealth Management
Mr Electric
Customer Service Excellence Award, sponsored by Sandon Hall
Selfridges
Excellence in Industry Award, sponsored by HSBC
Power Minerals
Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by Colmore Tang
Selfridges
Sustainability Award, sponsored by Liberty Industries Group
ADI Group
Export Award, sponsored by Birmingham Airport
GuyKat
Partnership of the Year, sponsored by Midlands Connect
Big Cat Agency
Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by VWV
Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity
Not-For-Profit Organisation Award, sponsored by Babble and Inspirational Magazine
Sport 4 Life UK
Company of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover
SDL Auctions Bigwood
