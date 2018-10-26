Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Farmfoods European Senior Masters made a successful return to the Forest of Arden in Warwickshire this month, with Spanish European Tour winner Santiago Luna coming out on top.

The fantastic four-day event saw Santiago scoop a share of the €200,000 prize fund after he finished with a score of -10, two strokes better than Peter T Wilson and Markus Brier.

The team Alliance event was won by Aston Villa legend Steve Staunton and Gary Marks, while Team Sofidel triumphed in the Pro-Am.

Next year’s event will take place from October 3–6.

For more information on playing in the event or for sponsorship opportunities contact Benoit Lawrence at event organisers Champions (UK) plc. Call 08453 31 30 31 or email blawrence@championsukplc.com .