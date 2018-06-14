Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From weddings and corporate occasions to charity balls and photoshoots, Sandon Hall is without a doubt one of the West Midlands’ most popular backdrops for private parties and occasions.

The quintessentially English Country House, which remains the private home of the Earls of Harrowby, is steeped in history and has taken pride of place in Stafford since the 19th century.

As a prominent and long-standing establishment within the West Midlands’ business community, this year the venue is thrilled to be on board as a category sponsor at the upcoming Birmingham Post Business Awards.

The awards will take place on Thursday 1 November at the ICC with the region’s top businesses in attendance, either sponsoring our awards or hoping to scoop one of the 15 gongs on offer.

The closing date for nominations is Friday July 13. You can enter here

Sandon Hall is sponsoring the Customer Service Excellence Award.

Cheryl Millward, the venue’s General Manager, said: “At Sandon Hall we believe in exceeding customer expectations – as a weddings and events venue we want the ‘wow’ factor to be present in everything from the surroundings to the finer details.

“We believe that businesses that are as committed to good, old-fashioned customer service values as they are to harnessing the latest technology to deliver excellence, deserve to be celebrated.”

Throughout the years Sandon Hall has firmly established itself as the go-to venue for a wide range of occasions and has even become a hot spot for festivals, music recitals and as a period location for film and television.

Providing a place where businesses can put on top-quality events is just one of the ways in which Sandon Hall contribute to the business community around them.

Cheryl said: “Sandon Hall has long been a sought-after venue for businesses seeking an elegant backdrop for a diverse range of day and evening events. “Whatever the format, the Hall’s exclusive use hire policy ensures clients can relax and enjoy the venue and its grounds for the duration of their event.

“Its dedicated events management team will pull out all the stops to exceed expectations; be it for a relaxed business meeting in the library, a product launch or corporate dinner dance.”

The Hall may have a rich history, but it also has a clear and concise vision for the future.

Cheryl explained this is “to raise Sandon Hall’s profile as a premiere wedding and events venue for the Midlands; building on its reputation as a leading venue in Staffordshire.”

