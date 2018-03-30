Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The independent, multi-award-winning restaurant group Sabai Sabai opened a fourth venue in the heart of Birmingham city centre with a successful VIP launch event.

The two-storey venue is just seconds from St Philip’s Cathedral on Waterloo Street. Sabai Sabai are winners of numerous awards, their most recent success is winning Best Oriental Restaurant (Midlands) at the England Awards 2016 and Best Oriental Restaurant at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality awards 2017.

The restaurant has stunning Thai inspired décor with ornate wooden furniture, soft furnishes and a blossom tree in the foyer.

Guests got to enjoy complimentary cocktails Oriental Bellini and Sabai Swizzle on arrival, as well as a wide selection of canapés throughout the evening offering some of the delicious Thai dishes from the new menu including the roasted duck salad and king prawns to name but a few.

There was also a charity prize raffle draw to take part in. All donations went to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.